We’re Much Closer To Having Absolute Write Forums Online Again

We have a date for the database conversion and import. This is a massive undertaking, since it involves over a million threads, and millions of posts.

* I’ve moved to a new server.

* I’ve installed new forum software.

* I’ve installed some of the security software.

* I’ve moved the Absolute Write Web site, which is separate from the Absolute Write Water Cooler Forum

There are three things need still to do.

* The consultant (we hired an expert) has made an appointment to move the database, convert it, and import it into the new forum. That will take a while; days not weeks.

* We will need to tweak the forum and test it.

* We will need to install the rest of the security software, and test again.

We’re going to open the forum as soon as possible, with the warning that the volunteer staff, the Mods and Admin, will be learning new software right along with the rest of you.

The basics of posting will be very very similar, but you’re going to have to be patient as we figure stuff out.