AW Is Being Upgraded

Things Are Progressing

* We have a new server and we have licensed new forum software.

* We have a bid for a contractor to migrate and convert the database to the new forum software.

* We are looking at a few weeks offline. As soon as we know more, we will let folks know.

* We are still being hammered, but it should be much better on the new server.

This is a perfect opportunity to get some writing done; and we have some ideas to help with that.

PLEASE STOP JUST CHECKING.

We’re moving the entire server, and converting to new forum software. It’s going to take some time.

We will absolutely let the world know when we’re ready for you to log on.

In the meantime:

Contact Points

AW Status Blog https://absolutewritestatus.blogspot.com

AW Discord http://www.zanzjan.net/writing/awchat.html

Twitter

AW Admin: https://twitter.com/AWHamsterHerder

MacAllister: https://twitter.com/AbsoluteWrite

AW Peeps on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/lists/1208577447106633728

Facebook

AW FB Page

AW Facebook Group

We are asking people to tell us their AW Username when they sign up, so we can avoid spammers.