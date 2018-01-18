Post Server Migration: Do this For AW Forum Access

Everyone Should Do These Two Things

Thing One: Clearing Cookies and Cache

Make sure you know your Password and Username.

Log off

Clear Cookies and Cache

Completely Quit your Web browser, closing all windows.

Log back on to AW.

Click the little box that says “Remember me?” on the top right of the AW window if you want to stay logged in.

Thing Two: Editing Bookmarks, Shortcuts or Favorites

With the change from http to https, you should edit your AW bookmarks, favorites and shortcuts (and any other links pointing to AW like your Homepage setting if if AW is your Homepage) to use https:

Just add the s after http , changing the URL from http: to https:

The old URL will work, but your Web browser may complain that the site is "insecure." It's because your Web browser really wants everything to start with https:

