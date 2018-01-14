Update the Second

Server Migration Update

There are some glitches; we’re still fastening buttons on the tiny little

hamster jackets. We hope to be up soon but we aren’t sure yet and

will keep everyone posted.

We really appreciate your patience, and our volunteer Unix guy, Scott Hawkins.

Contact Points

*AW IRC Chat*

AW’s amazing chat mods and the regs frequently gather at the IRC Chat.

There’s general discussion about writing, and opportunities to cheer each

on while you write.

See Zanzjan’s instructions on how to join AW Chat

*Twitter*:

Lisa | AW Admin

MacAllister | El Jefe

AW Peeps on Twitter

*Facebook*

AW FB Page

AW Facebook Group

This new; I’m still figuring it out. I’m asking people to tell me their AW

Username when they sign up, so I can avoid spammers.

Y’all can post there once you join.

Zanzjan has been posting writing prompts, and people are posting about their current writing dilemmas. Join us!

*Email List*

I’ve set up a small one-way only announcement list as a Google Group.

Absolute Write Announcements

Click *Apply* for membership to subscribe.

It’s helpful if you include your AW Username.

If you want to receive the news via email, you need to set it to send all

email.

email. Only admins and mods can send or post.

