We’re Moving the Server Tonight

Monday Night the 8th of January AW Will Be Turned OFF at 10PM Seattle WA, US Time.

We plan to turn AW back ON on Sunday January 14th, before Noon Seattle Time.

Please Don’t Keep Checking to See If We’re Back

We love you guys too, but every time you refresh you’re slowing things down. So don’t. Thankyouverymuchfrommeandallthehamsters.

The amazing Scott Hawkins (shawkins) is doing the heavy lifting of the moving the database. You should all take the time to read his book The Library At Mount Char.

Be patient. Work on your WIP. Read Scott’s book (it’s really good!).

WE WILL ANNOUNCE THAT WE ARE BACK WHEN WE’RE BACK

The server IP address is changing. It will take a few hours, perhaps as much as a day, for the new IP address to percolate.

Go here for more information about the move.

