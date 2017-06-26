Camp NaNoWriMo July

The July session of Camp NaNoWritMo is about to start. Like the April NaNoWriMo Camp, Camp in July is an opportunity to work on projects with word count goals between 30 and 1,000,000. Writers can work on any project they’d like, including new novel drafts, revision, poetry, scripts, and short stories. A lot of writers use the July camp to sketch out and plan for NaNoWriMo in November, or concentrate on editing and revising the previous NaNoWriMo draft. Camp is very flexible, so your project is completely defined by you—even non-fiction is ok at Camp. This post about the April Camp has some suggestions about what you can do at Camp. Don’t miss this page of resources for Campers, writing fiction or non-fiction.

Now is the perfect time to sign up for NanoWriMo Camp in July and to find a cabin—your cadre of fellow sufferers writers during Camp. A cabin is a group of up to twenty writers; you’re placed into a Cabin based on your Preferences settings in your Profile once you’ve signed up for NaNoWriMo Camp. If you’ve got writer friends who are also Camping, you can set up or join a private cabin with them. (There’s a thread on Absolute Write for people looking for cabin mates.)

Like this: Like Loading...